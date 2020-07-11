UN ‘Independent’ Commission on Syria Cannot Guarantee Credibility of Its Own Data

that it is tasked with finding compromising information against Damascus and its allies

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, which reported "crimes" of the official Damascus in Idlib, cannot guarantee the credibility of the information it disseminates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday following a videoconference with his counterparts from the African Union trio (Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt and South Africa).Lavrov stated, according to TASS."This independent commission cannot be held responsible for its own statements, which has been proven repeatedly," he added.The Russian top diplomat recalled that the commission was established by a non-consensus decision and. Besides,, he noted.the top Russian diplomat said."Those are the same methods used by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons; these very days our Western colleagues seek to enforce the adoption of a resolution,," he added.