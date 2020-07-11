Earth Changes
Houses carried away by floodwater after dam bursts following heavy rain in Ruza, Russia
RT
Thu, 09 Jul 2020 15:03 UTC
- Michael Krieger of Liberty Blitkrieg steps back: Farewell...for now
- Man walking to work mauled by severely bear in Kashmir, India
- Lightning bolt kills 3, injures 7 others in West Bengal, India
- Language police: BBC urges staff to declare personal pronouns to support transgender staff
- Reform section 230 to protect free speech. Don't put it into the USMCA
- At least 150 Minneapolis police officers seek disability for PTSD following riots
- Taking a stand! Goya Foods CEO won't apologize for complimenting Trump, says boycott is 'suppression of speech'
- A Declaration of Independence by a Princeton professor
- UK's quantitative easing ponzi-scheme injecting even more cash than during the crash of '08
- As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers confirmed to have immunity and no side effects
- Hundreds of UK police officers have convictions for crimes including assault, burglary and animal cruelty
- 10,000 Greek protesters fight against bill to ban public gatherings, later petrol bombs and stun grenades were exchanged
- Wildfires kill at least five in Ukraine's Luhansk region
- Storm Fay makes landfall on US east coast
- Pizzagate 2.0? Wayfair denies its insanely priced cabinets and pillows are a front for child trafficking
- The destructive response to COVID: Maintaining a dignity of intelligence in a time of social modification
- Meet the Israeli intelligence-linked firm using AI to profile Americans and guide US lockdown policy
- Washington's bipartisan torpedo against the agreement for withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Is the US planning to invade Venezuela through Colombia?
- Culture war in the West: Trump threatens to defund universities for 'Radical Left Indoctrination'
- On Ukrainian sabotage efforts in Crimea, Biden allegedly tells Poroshenko 'it can't come close to happening again'
- Best of the Web: Pandora's box? US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is 'Indian country'. Manhattan next?
- US slaps sanctions on Chinese officials for 'horrific abuse of Uyghurs and ethnic Kazakhs'
- Lavrov says nuclear confrontation increases with US' race for global domination: 'They want to win'
- US-Israeli cyberwarfare? Series of 'explosions & power outages' reported near Tehran
- Professional propagandist Christopher Steele ordered to pay damages over 'inaccurate' dossier claims
- How many ways can Israel wage war on Iran before the media reports Israel is waging war on Iran?
- World Economic Forum: The institution behind 'The Great Reset'
- UK 'conservative' govt goes full communist as it launches $54 billion 'stimulus' to mitigate self-made lockdown disaster
- Iran explosions: Did Israel and the US just start a cyber war?
- Best of the Web: Why the Bill Gates global health empire promises more empire and less public health
- Best of the Web: Trump reaps the whirlwind with China/Iran mega deal
- Indictments coming in "Russia collusion" investigation
- UK court TRASHES Christopher Steele, says former spy clearly worked for Hillary Clinton
- The great race bait: Don't fall for it
- It's never enough: 'Cancel Hamilton' calls demand musical creators swear fealty to BLM AGAIN
- Next up, conversion therapy: The new left says you're a bigot unless you have sex with EVERY gender
- Change the policies! Don't bail out feckless states without strings attached
- George Floyd case: Judge issues attorneys, defendants with gag orders
- Officials fear Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell might commit suicide
- Romania: Third human trafficking ring dismantled in four days
- Robert Fuller's hanging death in California was suicide, police say
- NYC mayor bans 'large events' through end of September - except BLM protests
- Origins of string revealed by ancient seashells
- Unifying spirit between East and West: Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766), Jesuit painter in the Forbidden City
- Unprecedented 4,200-year-old rock art etching of animal herd found in Golan Heights dolmen
- Dark Forces: How to take back control of your mind
- Mysteries of Americas earliest inhabitants revealed deep inside Yucatan caves
- Genome studies support influence of Native Americans on Polynesians
- The art of Burganov: A lasting reminder of US - Russia friendship
- A historical reminder of what defines the United States, as told by a former slave
- Mysterious Stone Age flint artefacts may be crude sculptures of humans say archaeologists
- Ancient tools unearthed: May rewrite understanding of human history in Central Africa
- Best of the Web: The international dimensions of 1776 and how an age of reason was subverted
- Climate change and the rise of the Roman Empire
- Ancient Aboriginal underwater archaeological site discovered off Western Australia coast
- Best of the Web: The era of Chatham House and the British roots of NATO
- The Kosovo Indictment: Proof of Bill Clinton's Serbian war atrocities
- Ancient Maya reservoirs were polluted with toxins
- Non-tobacco plant identified in ancient pipe for first time
- How US-Qatar regime change deception produced 'Caesar' sanctions and Syria's famine
- Margaret Sanger statues honor a racist and eugenicist; but as with Darwin, let her stay
- Prehistorical petroglyph discovered in central Iran
- Human brain evolved to be not just bigger but finely shaped and "massively reorganized"
- Weird green gel-like substance found on Moon identified by scientists
- Plate tectonics research rewrites history of Earth's continents
- Comet NEOWISE has "supersized" nucleus, sprouts another tail
- Earth's atmosphere rings like a bell
- 4 mysterious, unidentified circular objects discovered in outer space
- The sixth sense of animals: An early warning system for earthquakes?
- Best of the Web: What a mass of rotting reindeer carcasses taught scientists
- Fossil jawbone from Alaska forces rethink of dinosaurs in the Arctic
- Neurologists warn of potential for serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms
- Five MORE asteroids to fly past Earth in coming week, as NASA identifies space rock with highest odds of hitting us
- Chinese scientists reveal analysis of weird substance found on the moon's far side by Yutu 2 rover
- Temperate zones not tropics may host more modern evolutionary innovation according to plant study
- Unexpected metal on moon could signal close connection with early earth
- Two bright new supernovae light up nearby galaxies
- Dying stars breathe life into Earth: study
- White dwarfs reveal new insights into the origin of life in the universe
- Simulations show Earth's magnetic field can change 10 times faster than previously thought
- Flying snakes exist and now scientists finally understand how they do it
- Mistakes ID critics make: Information theory
- Wildfires kill at least five in Ukraine's Luhansk region
- Storm Fay makes landfall on US east coast
- Flooding and downed trees reported across Toronto after severe summer storm
- New record for snow in Norway: 10 meters (over 32 feet) remains in summer
- At least 24 pygmy killer whales found dead in S. Taiwan since April
- More deadly floods, landslides in Nepal - 7 killed and 20 missing in the last 2 days - Nearly 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Volcanic island in Pacific Ocean having 'vigorous growth spurt'
- Farmers struggle with flooded fields for second year running in Canada's BC
- Footage captures teenage Russian footballer being struck by lightning in freak accident that reportedly left him in coma
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: This is how you will access food in the future
- The Andes - "Experts say it has never snowed that much" - Over 13 FEET deep
- Spectacular tornadoes rip through western Minnesota - At least 1 dead, 2 injured
- Environment Canada confirms 4 tornadoes formed in Alberta on Tuesday
- Lightning strikes kills at least 12 in India's Bihar, brings death toll to 150 in 2 weeks for the state
- Ice Age Farmer Report: THE ZOONOTIC THREAT: Into the smart cities with you! - The "Biodiversity" lie & Agenda 2030
- Stunning 'jellyfish' sprites captured over French mountain range
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Best of the Web: Mask-erade: COVID-1984 and evidence-free compulsory masking
- Feds in hazmat suits raid Humble's 'Apostolic church' in Florida, seize 22 gallons of toxic MMS touted as 'coronavirus cure'
- 'Unknown pneumonia' sweeping Kazakhstan that's deadlier than coronavirus - Chinese embassy
- Best of the Web: No second-wave of coronavirus in Russia, head of Genomic Engineering Lab in Moscow explains why
- Canada: Health experts press Ottawa for a more 'balanced approach' to tackling COVID-19 pandemic
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus: Why everyone was wrong - immune response stronger than thought
- Exercising with face masks on could be dangerous and here's why
- Complications from COVID-19 may depend on von Willebrand factor in the blood
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Project Salus: Track the People, Track the Food
- Doctor speaks out: 'I've lost all trust in medical research' - financial muscle of Big Pharma distorted science during Covid-19
- STUNNING: Fauci's remdesivir costs $9 per dose, will be sold at $3,000 per treatment — China company linked to Soros will also mass produce the drug
- Suspected case of bubonic plague registered in China, days after cases in Mongolia
- Best of the Web: Big Pharma has been busy distorting science during the pandemic
- Best of the Web: WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death
- Rare case of brain eating amoeba confirmed in Florida
- Déjà vu: GSK recycles its problematic adjuvant into COVID-19 vaccines
- Best of the Web: Modelers were 'astronomically wrong' in COVID-19 predictions, says epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis - And the world is paying the price
- Best of the Web: "No one has died from the coronavirus": Important revelations shared by Dr Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association
- Bubonic Plague? Mongolia quarantines border region with Russia
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
Protest in Belgrade, Serbia, against return to Covid-19 'lockdown', 7 July 2020
Quote of the Day
The alchemists in their search for gold discovered many other things of greater value.
- Arthur Schopenhauer
I’ve seen books, magazines and other items on Amazon selling for say a none fiction book that was out of print paperback going for $75. and...
"All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident."...
In a word. Eunuchs '* Things that make one look back and wonder about things that might have been but never were. R.C. *Today there are many...
Hell, TC's head writer just got fired for PC violations; it's real. RC
If brains were dynamite, the halfwit bartender would not have enough to blow her nose....she has two brain cells, one in a wheelchair and the...