© Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg

Congressmen Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz have called for removing Article 19.17 from the US-Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA). They correctly understand that this provision, patterned on section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, constitutes a gift of legal immunity to the Big Tech internet firms, such as Google and Facebook — for which the public receives nothing in return.In an effort to justify this giveaway, Big Tech's defenders claim that Article 19.17, and section 230, itself, protect free speech. This claim could not be further from the truth. In reality, Section 230, protects Big Tech censorship in the U.S. Reforming the law is the first step to restoring the free flow of ideas online — and expanding the reach of its principles through the USCMA is but pure folly.Over the last two decades, some courts have broadly interpreted Section 230 to give platforms total immunity for any tortious or illegal content, and even allow them to disobey takedown orders issued by courts after formal legal judgments. Silicon Valley has had less luck in using the "Good Samaritan" provision to grant themselves an unrestricted right to censor. Courts have generally held that it only grants immunity for removals made in good faith and have declined to "to broadly interpret 'otherwise objectionable' material to include any or all information or content," as the Southern District of California held in Sherman v. Yahoo (2014).Big Tech's reliance on section 230 to defend their own censorship is ironic. Congress passed section 230 with the express purpose of encouraging online platforms to offer a "forum for a true diversity of political discourse."Similarly, Democratic FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra said in April, "For companies that have converged away from neutrality, we need to consider whether they have lost Section 230 immunity unless or until their business is structured to simply serve content rather than select it."But, under Section 230, Big Tech platforms have almost no responsibility in the U.S. for any user generated content with the exclusion of intellectual property violations and, since last year, sex trafficking. Nonetheless, this has not kept them from censoring content — which they appear to do regularly.Indeed, Michael Beckerman of the Internet Association — which lobbies for Google, Amazon, Facebook, and other tech giants — recently opined that "repealing 230 would make it harder - not easier - for online platforms to moderate both illegal and legal content that no reasonable person wants online - like threats, harassment, or hate speech."Moreover, as I wrote in RealClearPolitics last year, USMCA 19.17 immunity for removing content is broader than the Good Samaritan provision in Section 230, giving the Big Tech platforms an even stronger legal immunity to censor content.Trying a different tack, the Cato Institute's John Samples argues that reforming Section 230 will result in European-style censorship where "[c]ompanies must suppress [hate] speech within 24 hours or face fines up to 50 million euros." Samples' argument about Europe conflates criminalizing political speech (e.g. hate speech rules) with holding platforms responsible for distributing and profiting from illegal content. But, regardless, the tech platforms already conform their platforms to hate speech laws. Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized that Facebook seeks to adopt to the fact that free speech "norms are different in each region" of his "global community."Samples worries that without Section 230, a "company might be tempted to follow the German example" and censor even more. However, these companies already take their lead from Europe.Most important, most critics of Section 230 do not advocate total elimination of the law. Rather they simply want the platforms to treat their users neutrally if they want protections designed for a "forum for a true diversity of political discourse." If "Section 230 is what allows the internet to exist" as Soave argues, then the threat of losing their special privileges would disincentivize arbitrary censorship. That is really all that the section 230 critics, such as Senators Cruz and Hawley, seek.As I note in a forthcoming law review article, this is the balance struck by both the common law and federal regulation for other types of mass distribution technologies, including telegraph operators, cable distributors, and broadcasters for over a century. For example, the Supreme Court noted in Farmers Union v. WDAY (1959), when the "power of censorship. . . is prohibited it must follow as a corollary that the mandate prohibiting censorship includes the privilege of immunity from liability for defamatory statements made by the speakers." Adam Candeub - I am a law professor at Michigan State University and direct its IP, Information, and Communications Law Program. Previously, I served as an attorney with the Federal Communications Commission where I worked on internet regulatory and media ownership issues. My undergraduate degree is from Yale University and my law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. My research interests focus on telecommunications, administrative law, and computational approaches to law, and I publish and speak frequently in these areas. I am also a leader in gamification in legal education, designing and producing the first online criminal procedure course that relies on a video game based loosely on GTA.