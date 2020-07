© Reuters/Gleb Garanich/Scott Olson/Getty Images



Derkach previously disclosed a batch of audio recordings of what sounded like Biden and Poroshenko discussing a range of topics. The leaked tapes have been interpreted by some as proof of corruption.In the new recording, the alleged Biden reminds the alleged Poroshenko thatHe then chides Poroshenko, stressing that "military and sabotage operations" should not be used against Moscow."Every time the CIA screws up in the United States, it's the president's responsibility. Period," Biden says.The following video is in English."I fully understand that Joe," replies Poroshenko, adding that he has ordered a "very thorough investigation" into the matter. The Ukrainian president then insinuates that the "operation" had not been carried out with his approval or knowledge.The Ukrainian leader goes on to say that, then the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR MOU), but that his removal would be too suspicious."Anybody could interpret that as a recognizing of any responsibility," Poroshenko said in broken English.Later in the conversation,"Whether you knew they were going forward in Crimea or not, and I believe you said you didn't know, okay I believe it, but we had no idea what you were about to do. It wasn't fully transparent and it causes a gigantic problem," he told the Ukrainian leader.Biden then laments that"I guarantee you that this is not happening again," Poroshenko pledges. "Nothing like that. Not only this, but nothing like that."The US vice president closes the call by telling Poroshenko that he hopes that his "intelligence services figured out that any provocation like the one that occurred" would only serve as a "pretext" for Russia to retaliate against Ukraine.The FSB claimed that the HUR MOU was preparing to target the Russian peninsula's critical infrastructure. An operation to apprehend the saboteurs resulted in several firefights, which resulted in one FSB agent and one Russian soldier being killed.according to the Russian agency.Responding to the incident,Poroshenko had vigorously denied any involvement, describing Russia's description of the events as "senseless and cynical."