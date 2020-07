As much as 4 inches an hour fell at one time.

© Koji Harada/Kyodo News



Flooding and landslides caused by unprecedented rain in southern Japan have left at least 35 people confirmed or presumed dead.Standing water and risk of more mudslides delayed rescue operations on Sunday, according to the Japan Times.Another 50 residents and 30 caregivers were rescued by boats on Sunday.on Japan's southwestern Kyushu island, the Kyodo News agency reported.A Kyodo helicopter flew over an area where the words "rice, water, SOS" could be seen spelled out on the ground.More than 4,650 homes in Kumamoto prefecture remained without power on Sunday afternoon, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.Narumi Kawano, 78, who lived with her 75-year-old disabled husband in Kuma, told the Japan Times floodwaters rose up to their necks on the second floor of their home. They dove out a window into the water to escape.Japan's Meteorological Agency said such rainfall had never been seen before in the region."The torrential rainfall this week was caused by a stationary, but normal frontal boundary known as the Mei-yu (or Baiu) front, which pulls moisture northeastward across eastern Asia, including Japan, from the Indian monsoon," according to weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Belles. "This front occurs each June and July in southern Japan and is known to bring heavy rainfall and mudslides."