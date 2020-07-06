Her older sister is still recovering in the hospitalA nine-year-old girl has died and her older sister is in the hospital after a lightning strike in Moultrie.Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock told ABC 27 Nicol Mateo Pedro was walking with her mom and 15-year-old sister when a storm passed through Tom White Linear Park Friday.Brock said the three of them gathered under a wooden shelter to avoid the rain when the lightning struck a pine tree adjacent to them. Brock said the girl was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, where she later died.Her sister is recovering at a burn center in Augusta. Their mom was not hurt.