© REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Mike Segar



'Shawshank Redemption' star Tim Robbins has compared US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to Nazis, and claimed the agency's goal is to target people of color and give America an "ethnic cleansing.""Now they are a massively funded, militarized SECRET police (SS) that don't have to identify themselves or answer to anyone. What could go wrong?" according to Robbins.However, the agency has been embroiled in a number of controversies that has led it to be a target of both immigration activists and Democrats.Among other things, it has been accused of inhumane treatment of detained children of illegal immigrants. Congressional Democrats have called on the ICE to act with "compassion" and release all detained families in light of the coronavirus health crisis.Robbins has grown increasingly extreme in his political tweets during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a swiftly deleted April tweet criticizing the mooted possibility of ending various economic lockdowns, the actor blasted the US as a "death cult" and anti-lockdown activists as "racist self-interested citizens."