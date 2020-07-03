The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) attended to the report of a deceased whale in the municipality of Playas de Rosarito.The large mammal was discovered washed up on the beach by municipal cleaning personnel. Profepa officers arrived and verified the mammal was an 18-meter long Fin Whale and was in an advanced state of decomposition.Officers noted that the whale did not exhibit any signs of physical injuries and deemed the death was likely caused by anthropogenic impacts. The Fin Whale is listed as a protected species in Mexico.