Herdsmen in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have endured heavy losses after Monday's blizzard froze to death over 400 livestock animals across the county.The snow also disrupted traffic in Nilka County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture. Over 400 tourists in 130 vehicles were either stranded in the Tangbra Mountain or on the Dushanzi-Kuche Highway, which runs through the Tianshan Mountain from its south end to north end.