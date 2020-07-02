A man died following a pit bull attack in Jeffersonville, WAVE 3 News has learned.Jeffersonville police officers responded to the 800 block of West Larkspur Drive on a report of a man being bitten by a dog Wednesday morning. Det. Josh Schiller confirmed it happened just after midnight.Officers then tried to render medical aid to the victim, a man in his early 60′s, until EMS arrived. EMS workers arrived and then also tried to render aid, but it was too late. The man died at the scene. He has not been identified.Det. Schiller confirmed the dog died and that it was owned by the victim.