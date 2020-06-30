Heavy rain coupled with hailstorm and strong winds damaged crops, orchards and uprooted trees in several districts on Sunday.A severe hailstorm damaged standing maize crop, vegetables and fruit orchards in different parts of Swat district.The worst-hit areas were Matta, Khwazakhela and Bahrain.Ihsanullah, a farmer from the same area, said the hailstorm left him completely bankrupt."It continued for 10 minutes,he told Dawn, adding his family's sustenance was only farming.In Upper Dir, heavy rain damaged standing crops, orchards and a portion of Dir-Kumrat Road. Downpour in Doog Darra, Sheringal, Gawaldi, Thal, Byar and Usheri Darra caused flooding in streams and nullahs. The Main Dir-Kumrat Road was blocked at various places due to landslides and debris.In Doog Darra, a road was blocked due to debris brought on by the rain. Standing wheat crop and fruit orchards were also badly damaged.In Sheringal, water level in River Panjkora and streams rose after the rain.The rain also caused damage in Usheri Darra area. In Mansehra, strong winds and hailstorm followed by heavy rain hit upper parts of Hazara,The rainwater also flooded roads and streets in Mansehra and Torghar.The rain followed by gusty winds and hailstorm, however, turned the weather pleasant.