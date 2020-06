"No one has as much interest as the Palestinians in reaching a peace agreement and no one has as much to lose as the Palestinians in the absence of peace.



"If Israel declares the annexation of any part of the Palestinian territory, that will necessarily mean the annulation of all signed agreements."

"Applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria [West Bank territories] in any future peace agreement will not reduce chances for peace, but will advance the peace".

According to a letter sent by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to thecited by AFP, containingThe letter also notes thatThe text also suggestsThe letter noted, however, that the counter-proposal would be pulled if Israel moves forward with plans to extend sovereignty over "any part of the Palestinian territory". The letter to the quartet said:between the Jewish state and the Palestinians over the territories, Jerusalem and an independent Palestinian state.vehemently rejected by the Palestinians, that allocated some West Bank territories to Israel.The intentions announced by Israeli PM Netanyahu to start taking over the part of West Bank after 1 July received criticism not only from the Palestinians, but from several other Arab and European countries . Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that theTel Aviv remains divided over the issue, assince the coronavirus pandemic is still on the rise. During a virtual summit organized by 'Christians United for Israel', Netanyahu expressed readiness for negotiations with the Palestinians, adding that: