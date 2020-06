Israeli Pressure with US Help

© DoD/Lisa Ferdinando



Israel Enhances Position in IAEA

© White House, D.Myles Culle



© Unknown

IAEA Caves to Israel & US

Environmental Sampling

© Tasnim News Agency/CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons



About the Author:

Gareth Porter is an independent investigative journalist who has covered national security policy since 2005 and was the recipient of Gellhorn Prize for Journalism in 2012. His most recent book is The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis co-authored with John Kiriakou, published in February.

The approval by the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of a June 19 resolution calling on Iran to comply fully with agency demands for cooperation marks a new stage in the long-running Israeli campaign to isolate Iran over alleged covert nuclear weapons activities.. And as The Grayzone has previously reportedThe latest phase of the Iran crisis erupted in June 2018, when the Israeli government informed the IAEA that its intelligence services had discovered a new "secret atomic warehouse" in the Turquzabad district of Tehran.In his September 2018 United Nations speech announcing the find, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently demanded that IAEA director general, Yukio Amano, "do the right thing. Go inspect this atomic warehouse, immediately, before the Iranians finish clearing it out."in October 2018, asserting his independence from Netanyahu's agenda. Under his watch, theWhen Brian Hook, a neoconservative operative serving as the U.S. State Department's lead official on isolating Iran, visited Israel in November 2018, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's political director told him his government was furious with the IAEA for failing to take the documents seriously.He assigned the new U.S. ambassador to the IAEA, a protege of John Bolton named Jackie Walcott, as his point person.In January 2019, as an apparent result of the pressure campaign, the IAEA asked Iran to visit the warehouse that Netanyahu had identified, in order to take environmental samples. Iran agreed, suggesting thatMonths later,That meant that theThe most likely explanation for the finding was that a part of retired equipment or other material that had been used in Iran's fully monitored uranium conversion program had ended up in that warehouse.The logical next step for the IAEA at that point would have been to have to request visits to sites where Iran's declared conversion program has operated so the results could be compared with those of the samples found at the warehouse. That was what precisely Iran proposed to the agency in January 2020. The IAEA did carry out the sampling, but the laboratory tests on those samples are not yet available.While the IAEA stalled on requesting environmental samples from the declared uranium conversion sites for several months, when it would have made the most sense to do so, theWith backing from the U.S.,Director General Yukio Amano underwent an unspecified medical procedure in September 2018 , grew steadily weaker with a serious illness, and died on July 2, 2019.Before his physical decline, Amano had announced plans to step down by March 2020, touching off a competition between senior IAEA officials for election to the top position.The Israelis had focused the IAEA's attention on an alleged Iranian overt conversion program from the very beginning. Drawn from a covert program that took place from 2000 to 2003, the collection of supposedly purloined documents included a one-page flow sheet showing a process for converting uranium ore into a form of uranium that could be enriched.But in its December 2015 "final assessment" of questions of "possible military dimensions," the IAEA had concluded thatIn other words, it wasn't taken very seriously.included what was purported to be a May 2003 letter from the "project manager" of the "Health and Safety Group" for that same alleged covert nuclear weapons program.What's more,especially considering a senior Israeli intelligence official acknowledged to pro-Israel lobbyist David AlbrightIsrael, nevertheless, continued to deploy those dubious documents to hammer home its point.The documents and photos the Israelis pushed with U.S. support eventually prompted the IAEA to cave in to their demands.on July 5, Aug. 9, and Aug. 21, 2019, based entirely on the Israeli claims about three "undeclared sites."In the missives, the IAEA claimed to have "detailed information" about what it called "possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities" at each site. It demanded "clarifications" in each case.According to the IAEA, the first letter related towhich it said "may not have been included in Iran's declarations." The letter was clearly referring towhen it said the site "underwent extensive sanitation and leveling in 2003 and 2004." At the time, the agency decided there was no point in visiting it.The United States and Israel have always argued thatat the site in order to avoid detection by environmental sampling of some kind of nuclear-related work at the site.In fact, the buildings belonging to the military contractor of Lavisan-Shian had been torn down, but topsoil remained.The IAEA did undertake environmental sampling of the site in June 2004, acknowledging that the Reuters reported at the time that an IAEA official had said that "on-site inspections of Lavizan producedIn its July 5 letter, the IAEA demanded to know whether an undeclared natural uranium metal disc had been present at the site and, if so, where it was located. That question was clearly based on a slide in the Israeli collection that Albright's organization has described as summarizing how to make uranium deuteride, which has been used to create a neutral initiator for a nuclear explosion, with uranium metal chips and deuterium gas.which has not been otherwise identified,according to the IAEA letter. It saidincluding the demolition of most buildings," as though that constituted evidence of wrongdoing.The claim made little sense given that,As part of the rationale for demanding clarification, the agency cited supposed efforts beginning in July 2019 to "sanitize part of the location." This language was designed to imply that evidence of wrongdoing had been removed from the Iranian site.We know that the site in question was near Abadeh, because Netanyahu showed satellite photos of the Abadeh site in June 2019 and again in late July of this year, when a set of buildings had been removed by the latter date. Netanyahu bragged that he was revealing "yet another secret nuclear site...exposed in the archives."However, IAEA wording suggested its letter was prompted not by any concrete evidence of nuclear activity at the Abadeh site, but by some evidence of the destruction of those buildings.The notion that Iran "may have" used and stored undeclared nuclear material at undeclared site, moreover, wasIn provoking a needless crisis over obscure hypotheticals, the- just as it did during the Bush and Obama administrations.On June 8, Iran's permanent mission to the IAEA demanded that any request for clarification under the additional protocol should be based on "authenticated information" and expressed "concern" over attempts to "reopen outstanding issues" that had been closed in 2015.