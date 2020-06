The indictment

"expands the [original] conspiracy to commit computer intrusion charge and accuses Assange of conspiring with "hackers" affiliated with "Anonymous," "LulzSec," "AntiSec," and "Gnosis."

Star witness

"When Julian met him [Thordarson] for the first or second time, I was there. And I warned Julian from day one, there's something not right about this guy... I asked not to have him as part of the Collateral Murder team."

Entrapment 1

"The government tracked everything he typed with a key-logging program," attorney Peggy Cross-Goldenberg told the court. In addition to monitoring his Internet activity, the FBI installed a camera in his house to provide constant video surveillance. Judge Loretta Preska, who repeatedly praised Monsegur's "extraordinary level of cooperation," described the relationship as "virtual around-the-clock cooperation where Mr. Monsegur was sitting with agents."

"What many do not know is that Sabu was also used by his handlers to facilitate the hacking of targets of the government's choosing - including numerous websites belonging to foreign governments."

Entrapment 2

Legal challenge

a fundamental principle enshrined in Article 6(1) of the European Convention on Human Rights (the right to a fair trial). This underpins the requirement for a prosecution witness to be identifiable not only to the defendant, but also to the open court. It supports the ability of the defendant to present his case and to test the prosecution case by cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued a new superseding indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. But the indictment fails to discloseunder UK law.On 24 June, the DoJ released . A 49-page document accompanying that statement provides further details. According to Shadowproof's Kevin Gosztola, the document, one-third of which merely reiterates the original 18 charges, significantly It covers conduct that allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2015.In the document, theIt was just over a year ago that WikiLeaks forewarned that the DoJ would likely use this "Star Witness", who it claimed was central to an FBI entrapment operation:In its accompanying press release, WikiLeaks named this "Star Witness" asWikiLeaks pointed out how involving nine boys) and additionally two years imprisonment onBirgitta Jonsdottir, an Icelandic MP with the Pirate Party who worked on the WikiLeaks' ' Collateral Murder ' video, commented Another key witness named in the superseding indictment isThe superseding indictment refers to the hacking of "Intelligence Consulting Company". From the context,Monsegur worked for the FBI to entrap anarchist activist Jeremy Hammond via the Stratfor hack, though ultimately to try and implicate Assange too.Daily Dot quotes Monsegur's lawyer regarding his relationship with the FBI:Hammond claims thatThe documents hacked from Stratfor were leaked to WikiLeaks and became known as the Global Intelligence Files Hammond was jailed for 10 years for his part in the Stratfor hack. However, Monsegur, who worked with the FBI for approximately three years, was sentenced to just time served (seven months).According to World Socialist Web Site, in early 2011 Thordarson contacted Lulzsec to see if it could help hack into Icelandic government departments. At that point in time, Sabu was working with the FBI. To prove he was a bona-fide WikiLeaks worker where he was staying while on bail, interspersed with Thordarson's and Sabu's chat logs:(Thordarson was later paid $5,000 by the FBI) apparently(he subsequently denied all knowledge of the op).These alleged email exchanges between the FBI and Thordarson talk of payment. According to Thordarson a receipt was provided by the FBI to Thordarson for delivery of "1TB of data across eight hard drives that included chat logs, videos, documents, pictures, and other related data to WikiLeaks":They also cannot "initiate or instigate a plan or strategy to commit a federal, state or local offense". The evidence suggests thatFurthermore, in the UK context, unless there are exceptional circumstances,as, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, openness of judicial proceedings is The US superseding indictment, lodged with the UK court,In doing so, rather than enhancing the prosecution case, the superseding indictment arguably undermines it, thusThat challenge, together with other alleged flaws and errors in the US case, and UK procedural irregularities , could result in a request to dismiss the extradition case.