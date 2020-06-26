© Mangel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS



The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who delivered oil to Venezuela, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Washington's backing for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.Speaking at a news conference, Pompeo said the ships delivered about 1.5 million barrels of Iranian gasoline and related components, and warned mariners against doing business with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose ouster Washington seeks."As a result of today's sanctions, these captains' assets will be blocked. Their careers and prospects will suffer from this designation," Pompeo said in a statement later."We will continue to support the National Assembly, interim President Guaido, and the Venezuelan people in their quest to restore democracy," Pompeo added to reporters.President Donald Trump's administration is seeking to block Iran's energy trade and also bring down Maduro. It has threatened reprisals and warned ports, shipping companies and insurers against assisting the tankers., frustrating the Trump administration.In a statement on Twitter,, speaker of the opposition-held National Assembly, as rightful leader. Trump has been disappointed by the inability of his policy to oust Maduro, U.S. officials have said privately.The United States and most other Western countries have recognized Guaido as the OPEC nation's interim president since January 2019, regarding Maduro's 2018 re-election as a sham.ButThe White House said on Monday that Trump had not lost confidence in Guaido.