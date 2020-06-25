HAILSTONES
China News Service, June 25, according to the official Weibo news of the Beijing Meteorological Bureau, the Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow hail warning signal at 15:30 on June 25, 2020: It is expected that Beijing will be dispersed by 22 o'clock Hail, please take precautions.

Earlier on the 25th, the Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal of thunder and lightning: It is expected that thunderstorms will occur in the Beijing area until 02:00 on the 26th; the local short-term rain is strong, accompanied by short-term strong winds and hail around level 7.


Source: ChinaNews