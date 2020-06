In the case of National Association of Wheat Growers, et al. v. Zeise, et al., filed by several large agricultural associations in the United States District Court, Eastern District of California, to prevent the State of California from requiring under its Proposition 65 a cancer warning on all glyphosate herbicides and other glyphosate products.One needs only to read Carey Gillam's excellent book, Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science (Island Press, 320 pages, Oct 2017) or even just Jonathan Hahn's book review Is Roundup Poisoning the Planet? of Gillam's book on the Sierra Club website , to understand how incredibly toxic glyphosate is.As Hahn writes, "Gillam assembles independent research, internal Monsanto communications, and case studies of cancer victims into a comprehensive, disturbing report on the suspected health and environmental impacts of glyphosate exposure. Equally astonishing are the serial revelations of how Monsanto conscripted scientists, professors, and regulators to aid in its defense. The EPA emerges as the key accomplice here: For decades, the agency overlooked concerns that glyphosate was carcinogenic. The World Health Organization announced in March 2015 that glyphosate was a probable human carcinogen."The current Federal case has dragged on for more than two years since NHF and MAAM filed its supportive brief as the Monsanto-aligned interests tried to squirm out of applying any labels to glyphosate-based products.Unfortunately, on June 22, 2020, Senior Judge William B. Shubb signed a MEMORANDUM and ORDERPlaintiffs' Motion for Summary Judgment andDefendant's Cross-Motion for Summary Judgment. "(emphasis added)Most probably there will be appeals to this lower-court decision filed, so the final decision has not yet been rendered. Stay tuned.