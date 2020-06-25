Newborn twin sisters have tragically died after being attacked by their family dog in their home.The disturbing incident took place just 26 days after twins Anne and Analu were born.Brazilian local media report the pair's mother Elaine heard a sound coming from the room the twins were in and found their family dog, the breed of which has not been reported, attacking her daughters.She managed to rip the dog off them and called a family friend who is a nurse to help the tots.The nurse gave the girls first aid before they were taken to Maria Pedreira Barbosa Municipal Hospital, with doctors saying one of the girls was declared dead on arrival, whilst the other was in a serious condition.Doctors tried all they could but could not save the second girl's life.The doctor at the hospital who was responsible for Elaine during her pregnancy said the mother had always shown adequate care for her babies.The local council said in a statement: "Faced with this immeasurable loss, we express our condolences and sympathy with parents Elaine and Regis, and their friends and family in this moment of sadness and pain."May God comfort your hearts and give you the strength to transform all the pain of this irreparable loss into faith and hope."The local authorities have said they do not plan to launch an investigation into the incident.An unnamed family member told local media the dog was normally docile."We think that with the birth of the twins, the animal was left out in a way, and it no longer had the attention and affection of its owners provided before."That could have caused some kind of jealousy and led the dog to attack the children."It is unclear what has happened to the dog after the attack.