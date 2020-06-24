Earth Changes
450 billion locusts have been killed this year, but devastating swarms still ravage Africa, India and the Middle East
Business Insider
Tue, 23 Jun 2020 18:33 UTC
This year, Kenya had its worst infestation in 70 years, and India, Ethiopia, and Somalia had the worst infestations they've had in 25 years.
The reason for the outbreaks, according to The New York Times, is climate change, which has caused warmer weather and more rain — ideal conditions for locusts to thrive.
Alongs with the weather, poor monitoring due to armed conflicts — especially in war-torn Yemen, where the current outbreak began — and a lack of resources caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has led to locusts swelling in numbers that haven't been reported in decades.
Without more intervention, locusts could cause millions of people in 23 countries to go hungry by December, according to NBC News.
In a worst-case scenario, an additional 5 million people will go hungry because of the infestations. That's on top of the 20 million that already don't have good enough access to food, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Cyril Ferrand, head of FAO's East Africa resilience team, told NBC News that FAO and local governments had managed to kill about 450 billion locusts by spraying pesticides.
But funding only goes until the end of August, Ferrand said, and non-stop aid was necessary to keep the insects in check.
"There is a real risk here that all our efforts since January are in vain," he said.
Desert locusts are the most damaging breed, found in about 30 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. They can eat their weight in food every day, Business Insider's Natalie Colarossi previously reported.
They only live for about three to five months, but breed quickly, and a plague can last over a decade.
By the end of June, locusts are expected to move west on changing winds.
Melissa Williams, a rural development specialist with the World Bank, told NBC News the concern is they'll go deeper into West Africa and hurt some of the least developed nations in the world.
FAO's locust forecasting expert Keith Cressman told The Guardian the weather will greatly impact how long the crisis continues, and which countries will be affected.
"It's not a problem that starts in one place and ends in one place, it's a rolling emergency," he said.
Reader Comments
Dante once said that the hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a period of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.
Recent Comments
If they (whatever western country) finally catch a bona fide legit terrorist I will be amazed. I have noticed more and more Terror related...
I got the impression someone - or something - desperately wants a civil war in the US.
547,000 black on white crimes juxtaposed to 58,000 white on black crimes. If you didn’t know these statistics you would think black people were...
Intelligence agency should be changed to Thick as a plank agency. The child abuse, adult blackmail chain goes back a long long way.
Time and again, Putin notes that modern Russia is embracing its history - all of it, whether good or bad - while Western archives remain secret...
