Boris Johnson's hardline coronavirus lockdown message has 'effectively terrorised' the UK population into believing they will die if they catch coronavirus, one of the government's experts has said.His comments illustrate the potential problems facing the Prime Minister as he prepares to set out his lockdown exit plan in an address to the nation on Sunday night.Polling published yesterday showed almost two thirds of the population are worried about the effects of lifting the draconian curbs too early.Professor Robert Dingwall said the government's coronavirus message had 'effectively terrorised the population into believing that this is a disease that is going to kill you'Prof Dingwall from Nottingham University sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), which feeds into the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).He told The Telegraph: 'We have this very strong message which has effectively terrorised the population into believing that this is a disease that is going to kill you. And mostly it isn't.Prof Dingwall said the UK had 'completely lost sight of that' because of an 'obsession' with the death toll and international comparisons.An exclusive poll for MailOnline yesterday suggested the public fears the virus far more than immediate economic meltdown.It revealed 62 per cent are more worried about the effects of the draconian curbs ending too early, while 38 per cent said their main concern is the havoc they are wreaking on the economy now.Some 60 per cent said the state should keep covering a proportion of people's wages even if in theory they should be able to resume their jobs.More than three quarters of people said they would be behind bus drivers who made the 'personal decision' to stay off because of safety fears, with just 16 per cent saying they would not support themNearly half say they could even support strike action if people are ordered to get back to work.