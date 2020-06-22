Puppet Masters
KT McFarland: Trump and Bolton - this is when I knew it wasn't going to end well
Fox News
Mon, 22 Jun 2020 21:19 UTC
I asked John if he had already voted, to which he replied, "Yes, for Trump. He's an idiot, but anybody is better than Hillary Clinton."
That's why I had my doubts when Bolton lobbied so aggressively for and became President Trump's national security adviser less than two years later.
I figured it would be a rocky ride for them both and predicted it wouldn't end well.
First, they had very different approaches to foreign policy. Trump's first priority was to rebuild the economy, then use it as leverage to renegotiate trade deals. He would use the bully pulpit to get our security allies to increase their contributions to our mutual defense.
What he would not do was get us bogged down in more forever wars. Trump was an outspoken critic of Bush's Iraq war, Bolton one of its architects. I once asked Bolton whether his child had considered military service. He looked at me dismissively and said, "No, of course not." So, it was all right for other people's children to fight in his forever wars, just not his own.
Bolton and Trump clashed from the beginning - not just over policy, but in style and temperament. Bolton pushed for preemptive military action against Iran, Syria, Venezuela and North Korea. When the president took a different course, Bolton took to the phone. He became the "anonymous source" for reporters, dishing out tales of White House chaos and presidential incompetence.
Bolton was so convinced of his superior intelligence that he was condescending to everyone, including the president. He was increasingly isolated within the West Wing; cabinet officers ignored him and went behind his back directly to the president. He even avoided contact with his own National Security Council staff.
I heard from several of my former NSC colleagues who remained at the White House after I left that Bolton spent most of his time - when he wasn't in the Oval Office - sitting in his office behind closed doors. His staff wasn't sure what he did for those hours on end. Now we know - he was, in all likelihood, turning his copious notes into a manuscript, presumably in anticipation of getting a lucrative book deal, and rushing it into print quickly when the inevitable happened and he was fired.
Bolton's book has "rocked Washington." The headlines put out by his PR team are incendiary. But on more careful reading, most of Bolton's complaints are about what President Trump said in the Oval Office, what he mused about doing when he was letting off steam or fantasizing about settling scores with fake news or the deep state. That's classic Trump.
President Trump uses those meetings as brainstorming sessions. He is not a passive recipient of information; he immediately takes charge of a briefing and takes it in the direction he wants. He tosses out ideas, the more out-of-the-box the better, and expects others to do the same. These meetings are free-for-alls, with everybody weighing in.
If you argue with President Trump, he may grumble and argue back, but that is what his advisers are for: to lay out the flaws in his arguments and warn him if what he's proposing is illegal or out of bounds. That is why presidents have "executive privilege," which is the right to keep discussions with top aides confidential.
What John Bolton has done is shred executive privilege for future presidents. There will no longer be such a thing as an off-the-record conversation between a president and his advisers. Everything, every speculation, every offhand remark will be fair game for the next kiss-and-tell book.
One thing I have learned in working for President Trump is to watch what he does, not necessarily what he says. Professional politicians have smoothed off their rough edges; they measure their words, in public and in private. Donald Trump is no professional politician; he revels in his political incorrectness. He says a lot of things, he tweets a lot of things, he changes his mind, he cajoles one minute and criticizes the next, he rants.
According to Bolton, President Trump wanted to cut off aid to Ukraine unless they investigated Biden's ties to corruption. But did President Trump do it? No. He threatened to pull out of NATO unless our partners ponied up for their fair share. But did he do it? No.
Some of the most serious accusations Bolton makes are that President Trump tried to enlist Chinese support to help him get reelected. Yet, Bolton himself wasn't in those meetings, and those who were have since come forward to say Bolton is lying. Furthermore, Bolton's claims don't make sense. Trump is the first American president ever to stand up to the Chinese. Why would President Xi Jinping want him to be reelected? Surely his interests lie in a President Joe Biden, who just a few months ago scoffed at the suggestion China posed a threat to our interests.
One cannot help but wonder why John Bolton, who came to believe President Trump was "unfit for office," refused to come forward during impeachment. He offered some flim-flam excuses, but perhaps his motivation was financial. Testifying publicly before Congress before his book was on sale would have undercut its shock value - and his profits.
No doubt John Bolton will get rich selling his White House story and will become the newest darling of the Trump-hating world. But at what price to the nation? More division, more rancor, more hatred.
Washington has always attracted the venal and the vain, the ambitious and the arrogant, but even they must blanch at what John Bolton has done.
Comment: Sarah Sanders has her own book coming out soon. She recently posted an excerpt on Bolton on Twitter in which she calls him "a man drunk on power":
The excerpt claimed Bolton on many foreign trips "had a separate agenda and often arrived and departed on a different plane because he didn't want to travel on Air Force One with the rest of us."See also:
"Bolton apparently felt too important to travel with the rest of us. It was a running joke in the White House," the excerpt said.
Sanders went on to detail one instance when the administration visited the United Kingdom, noting that multiple members of the president's Cabinet boarded a bus, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, then-acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Walsh and other senior advisers.
"Based on US protocol, Mnuchin, Mulvaney and Walsh all outranked Bolton. Mnuchin, one of the highest ranking officials in government, far outranked him," she wrote. "We waited at the hotel but there was no sign of Bolton or his motorcade. After a while we gave up and headed to the Winfield House to meet the president.
"While en route, UK police directed us to pull to the side of the road because someone was coming through...we looked over to see who it was and sure enough here came Bolton and his motorcade," she wrote. "We waited and watched as Bolton sped by us and left us in the dust.
"The discussion on the bus quickly moved from casual chit chat to how arrogant and selfish Bolton could be, not just in this moment but on a regular basis," she continued. "If anyone on the team should have merited a motorcade it was Mnuchin, but he was a team player.
She added: "Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything."
Sanders wrote that Bolton often "acted like he was the president, pushing an agenda contrary to President Trump's."
Meanwhile, Sanders went on to say that Mulvaney, upon arriving at the Winfield House, confronted Bolton and "unleashed a full Irish explosion on him."
"He lit into him in a way I hadn't seen him do to anyone before," she wrote. "Mick made clear he was the chief of staff and Bolton's total disregard for his colleagues and common decency was unacceptable and would no longer be tolerated. 'Let's face it John,' Mick said. 'You're a f — — self-righteous, self-centered son of a b — — !'"
She added: "That epithet really didn't have much to do with the motorcade, but was the culmination of months of Bolton thinking he was more important and could play by a different set of rules than the rest of the team. Bolton backed down and stormed off."
"The rest of us looked on and nodded in approval, proud of Mick for standing up for us. Mick even got a few high fives from officials thrilled someone had put Bolton in his place," she wrote.
- John 'Psycho' Bolton on Skripal Affair - and Trump's latest jab at the moustache of death
- Bolton's lies. They damage everyone and he doesn't care
- Judge rules Bolton book can be released, but his conduct 'raises grave national security concerns'
- 'Arch-Neocon' Bolton becomes democrats' latest 'ally' in rush to scorn Trump - Journo
As an outsider the only reason I could see for appointing Bolton was ‘having your friends close and your enemies closer.