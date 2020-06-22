Bolton pushed for preemptive military action against Iran, Syria, Venezuela and North Korea.

On Election Day 2016 I was in the green room at Fox News in midtown Manhattan waiting to go on the air, as was Ambassador John Bolton.I asked John if he had already voted, to which he replied, "Yes, for Trump.."That's why I had my doubts when Bolton lobbied so aggressively for and became President Trump's national security adviser less than two years later.First, they had very different approaches to foreign policy. Trump's first priority was to rebuild the economy, then use it as leverage to renegotiate trade deals. He would use the bully pulpit to get our security allies to increase their contributions to our mutual defense.. Trump was an outspoken critic of Bush's Iraq war, Bolton one of its architects.So, it was all right for other people's children to fight in his forever wars, just not his own.- not just over policy, but in style and temperament.When the president took a different course, Bolton took to the phone.He was increasingly isolated within the West Wing; cabinet officers ignored him and went behind his back directly to the president. He even avoided contact with his own National Security Council staff.I heard from several of my former NSC colleagues who remained at the White House after I left that Bolton spent most of his time - when he wasn't in the Oval Office - sitting in his office behind closed doors.Bolton's book has "rocked Washington." The headlines put out by his PR team are incendiary. But on more careful reading, most of Bolton's complaints are about what President Trump said in the Oval Office, what he mused about doing when he was letting off steam or fantasizing about settling scores with fake news or the deep state. That's classic Trump.President Trump uses those meetings as brainstorming sessions. He is not a passive recipient of information; he immediately takes charge of a briefing and takes it in the direction he wants. He tosses out ideas, the more out-of-the-box the better, and expects others to do the same. These meetings are free-for-alls, with everybody weighing in.If you argue with President Trump, he may grumble and argue back, but that is what his advisers are for: to lay out the flaws in his arguments and warn him if what he's proposing is illegal or out of bounds. That is why presidents have "executive privilege," which is the right to keep discussions with top aides confidential.There will no longer be such a thing as an off-the-record conversation between a president and his advisers.Professional politicians have smoothed off their rough edges; they measure their words, in public and in private. Donald Trump is no professional politician; he revels in his political incorrectness. He says a lot of things, he tweets a lot of things, he changes his mind, he cajoles one minute and criticizes the next, he rants.According to Bolton, President Trump wanted to cut off aid to Ukraine unless they investigated Biden's ties to corruption. But did President Trump do it? No. He threatened to pull out of NATO unless our partners ponied up for their fair share. But did he do it? No.Some of the most serious accusations Bolton makes are that President Trump tried to enlist Chinese support to help him get reelected.Furthermore, Bolton's claims don't make sense. Trump is the first American president ever to stand up to the Chinese. Why would President Xi Jinping want him to be reelected? Surely his interests lie in a President Joe Biden, who just a few months ago scoffed at the suggestion China posed a threat to our interests.One cannot help but wonder why John Bolton, who came to believe President Trump was "unfit for office," refused to come forward during impeachment. He offered some flim-flam excuses, but perhaps his motivation was financial. Testifying publicly before Congress before his book was on sale would have undercut its shock value - and his profits.No doubt John Bolton will get rich selling his White House story and will become the newest darling of the Trump-hating world. But at what price to the nation? More division, more rancor, more hatred.Washington has always attracted the venal and the vain, the ambitious and the arrogant, but even they must blanch at what John Bolton has done.