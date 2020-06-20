George Soros's philanthropic work in Eastern Europe — including his funding of (Harvard economist and economic advisor Jeffrey) Sachs's travels through the region — has not been immune to controversy. There is no doubt that Soros was committed to the cause of democratization in the Eastern Bloc, but he also had clear economic interests in the kind of economic reform accompanying that democratization. As the world's most powerful currency trader, he stood to benefit greatly when countries implemented convertible currencies and lift capital controls, and when state companies were put on the auction block, he was one of the potential buyers.

Nevertheless, time and again we have seen how bona fide social movements become political footballs or quickly go to their graves.