Six cattle were instantly electrocuted following a massive lightning storm here on Wednesday.At around 12.30 pm, a massive lightning struck at Algapur Part III killing two heifers and four cattle, each with scorch marks on their upturned bellies indicating how strong the voltage was.On getting the information, District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, RA Laskar reached the most interior place negotiating mud and slush. "I was stunned and shocked. It was a gruesome sight to see the cattle all in a row. It just seemed that they had been struck down where they were standing close to a submerged paddy field," Laskar said, adding, "Individual animalsOne of the owners Abdul Suqqur Laskar said, All of a sudden, a lightning bolt came down and the cows just fell in the blink of an eye. And it was all over. For us, it was providential escape."The Veterinary Officer instructed the cattle owners Abdul Suqqur Laskar, Abdul Noor Laskar and Joynal Hussain Laskar to bury the cattle six feet deep and to sprinkle lime powder on the carcasses in view of the coronavirus pandemic.Laskar said he would submit the post mortem reports along with other particulars to the District Disaster Management Authority on Thursday for compensation to the farmers for their cattle losses under the natural calamity disaster relief.