© Reuters / Regis Duvignau

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

A damning official report has finally put in writing what many of us knew anyway:'Take back control of our borders' was a cornerstone of the 2016 Leave campaign in the Brexit referendum.But taking back control? It. Just. Ain't. Working.Now the National Audit Office (NAO) tells us, as if we didn't know, that the Home Office has no idea how many of those illegal migrants have made it and settled in the UK, remaining here unchallenged. And why is that? Because they haven't even bothered to make an estimate for 15 years.In a radio interview this week, the Brexit Party leader told listeners : "Last Wednesday, 166 illegal migrants were brought into Dover and who knows what other boats landed on shingle beaches in Kent or East Sussex during the course of the night, and those people just disappeared."It's not just the newly-arrived illegals causing problems with the Home Office, it's those that are already here without permission and on the radar of the authorities.Farage faces wild, red-faced, spittle-flecked accusations of "racist" every time he opens his mouth about immigration, but the NAO, a body with no axe to grind and all the personality you'd expect from an outfit of auditors, just delivers facts and the information to back them up.Boris should be hugely embarrassed that this centrepiece of controlling migration, one into which he has made the odd, ill-judged foray (Turkey to join the EU , anyone?), is being shown as a chaotic free-for-all in which the department responsible is almost criminally clueless.If he was holding a banquet to celebrate his achievements in government so far, this would consist of a steaming pile of dung sitting on a platter mid-table and no-one would quite know how it got there, where to look or who was going to clean it up.As Farage says: "This government was elected with a stonking majority to deliver on Brexit. One part of Brexit was controlling our borders and what's happening in Dover on most days of the week is we're being made a laughing stock."That's Boris all over, you can always rely on our PM for a chuckle. But not, it seems, much else.