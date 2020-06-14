About 40 sheep were killed on the spot after being struck by a lightning bolt at Khatgaon village of the taluka on Saturday.According to a report, a shepherd Santosh Pawar had taken his flock of sheep for grazing to Nimgaon Ghana road in the afternoon, when there was a loud thunderclap.The lightning struck the sheep, killing about 40 of them on the spot.After this incident, the villagers rushed to the rescue.The weather in the district had been cloudy since Saturday morning and it rained heavily at some places.The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast thundershowers and thunderstorms.