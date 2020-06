© Reuters / Hannah McKay 83

The complex and at times contradictory realities of empire have been expelled from intellectual debate. While student bodies have dedicated themselves to removing relics of the colonial era from public places, sections of the faculty have ganged up to denounce anyone who suggests that the legacy of empire is not one of unmitigated criminality.

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

Progessive thinkers of the recent past are starting to appear reactionary, as the emergent radical "liberals" use university campuses and social media to intolerantly shout down any dissent.If we park Covid-19 for a moment, we will be able to identify another spreading virus that is just as damaging to us all and likely to have equally long-lasting consequences.This battle largely plays out on social media, totally unnoticed by many of us, but all-consuming to those involved as they bait, troll, and egg each other on, in a battle for the crown of righteousness.So intolerant, so self-righteous, just so goddamned shouty!The British philosopher John Gray identified this new hyper-liberalism as a cult a few years back.He suggested that the economic pressures of globalisation had given rise to an insecure middle class, and on university campuses, many academics live on the fringes of the middle class but have no grounding in the world outside their own bubble - their friends are academics, they have no connection with the working classes of society - and this morphs into an attitude of "bourgeois careerism with virtue-signalling self-righteousness."And this is all passed on to their students. The self-righteousness is particularly dangerous to true liberalism.One post on social media sums up how quickly this development has occurred, from Laura, self-identifying as "adult human transsexual" on Twitter:From radical to reactionary in less than a generation. And there is not a thing that Laura can do about it.The current level of trans debate operates at 11 on the dial. No tolerance exists. Whatsoever. Ask JK Rowling Of course, the ongoing statues row is also a shrill, take-no-prisoners affair. And this particular battle is not as current as some might try to make you think.Our philosopher friend Gray suggests:Bearing in mind Gray wrote this in 2018, doesn't it sound awfully, I dunno, contemporary?It's an infantile, "we want everyfink," selfish view of the world.But the saddest thing about this current state of affairs is that those pushing this intellectually-bereft social shift into hyper-liberalism are actually winning the argument.For now.