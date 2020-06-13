Unfortunately for us, Hollywood never lets a good crisis go to waste.
First there was the coronavirus pandemic.
Hollywood bravely responded to that calamity with Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, and a cavalcade of her clueless celebrity friends putting out a video of themselves "singing" John Lennon's saccharine anthem 'Imagine'.
The world responded by collectively throwing up in its mouth.
With 'Imagine', Gadot and company appeared to have the Cringe-Worthy Video of the Year Award all wrapped up.
But then there was the police murder of George Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed black man in Minneapolis, followed by protests, riots and looting across the country.
A new collection of entertainment industry nitwits has responded to that catastrophe with an anti-racism video titled 'I Take Responsibility'. And suddenly the race for the Cringe-Worthy Video Crown has a new front-runner.
'I Take Responsibility' features Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Julianne Moore, Piper Perabo, Stanley Tucci, Ilana Glazer, and Aly Raisman telling us they "take responsibility" and "stand against hate."
The unintentional comedy of the video is absolutely off the charts, as it is littered with sub-textual ironies like the fact that it is shot in black and white (as apparently it doesn't see color!), and is entirely devoid of any racial or ethnic diversity.
One of the more hysterical moments is when these Hollywood dopes repeatedly tell us that they "take responsibility" for "every not so funny joke, every unfair stereotype."
What about the funny jokes and the fair stereotypes? Who is going to take responsibility for those? Wouldn't a video made by the people taking responsibility for the funny jokes and fair stereotypes be much more enlightening and entertaining than this dour diatribe?
Other lowlights of 'I Take Responsibility' are the egregiously brutal performances.
Aaron Paul, who is one of the worst actors of his, or any other, generation, strains so hard to be credible he appears to be actually moving his bowels on camera. And if you listen closely enough when he speaks, you can actually hear the wind whistle through the vacant and cavernous void where his brain should be.
Debra Messing only makes a brief appearance and seems to have been abruptly awoken from a nap to record her lines. I understand why she is so tired, as she looks like she was up all night haunting houses. Yikes.
The talented Sarah Paulson brings much-needed gravitas to the festivities in the form of ridiculously oversized glasses. As everyone knows, it is a scientifically proven fact that people who wear oversized glasses are both serious and incapable of racism... especially when they have an adorable lisp.
Academy Award winner Julianne Moore appears in the video and nobly casts hyperbole aside and tells the unvarnished truth when she adamantly declares that "black people are being slaughtered in the streets!"
I'd be willing to bet that not only are the streets where Ms. Moore lives devoid of slaughtered black people, they are most likely devoid of all black people.
Stanley Tucci and Justin Theroux get in on the act by not acting at all. They are so flat and dead eyed they could've, and should've, been reading from the phone book.
Speaking of reading... by far my favorite part of the video is the fact that these actors and actresses, who literally memorize dialogue for a living (and they make a very good living), apparently care so little about "taking responsibility"and "standing against hate" that they cannot be bothered to put in the least amount of effort and memorize their idiotic mini-monologue.
This cornucopia of clowns may have set out to highlight how "not racist" they are, but instead, by obviously reading their lines, they only proved how entitled and lazy they truly are.
As I watched this trainwreck I couldn't help but wonder...who is the target audience for this thing?
The answer is self-evident, as the video is made solely for the people in it and their fellow privileged Hollywood elites who enjoy watching masturbatory displays of faux, me-first moralism.
As a not-so-proud resident of Los Angeles and an active member of both the entertainment business and the creative community, I do hereby declare that I do NOT take responsibility for anything these mindless morons vomit out onto the world.
They claim to stand against hate... how impotently and insipidly trite of them.
In contrast... I stand against virtue signaling. I stand against moral preening. I stand against the vain, vacuous and vapid pandering of elitist prigs. I stand against the shameless self-indulgence and self-righteousness of Hollywood narcissists too enthralled by their own sense of superiority to see that they are utterly and ridiculously absurd.
In conclusion, I think I speak for every sentient being in the universe when I take a knee and plead with these imbecilic celebrities to please, pretty please...from now on, just... Shut. The. F**k. Up.
Michael McCaffrey is a writer and cultural critic who lives in Los Angeles. His work can be read at RT, Counterpunch and at his website mpmacting.com/blog. He is also the host of the popular cinema podcast Looking California and Feeling Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter @MPMActingCo