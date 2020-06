© AAP Image/James Gourley via REUTERS

Despite pushback from activists against the phrase "all lives matter" amidst George Floyd protests, a poll suggests the majority of people are not offended by the words and only a small, vocal minority are behind the outrage.According to a new poll, however, the majority of people appear to see the words as positive.Questioning nearly 1,500 people, a YouGov/Economist poll shows that across races, regions, and ages, the majority of people find no comeuppance with the three words.In total, 56 percent of respondents said they saw the phrase as positive. That number remains above 50 for males and females and barely dips below that halfway mark for black people polled.Only 23 percent of those polled said it pushed a negative message. For black respondents, only 28 percent saw a negative stance in the words. The highest the outrage goes, according to the poll, is among college grads, adults below the age of 29, and people with incomes of over $100,000 a year. Even in these categories though it was still only 37 percent, 40 percent, and 35 percent who thought "all lives matter" is negative.These numbers don't quite match up to the outrage we have seen over the phrase, suggesting a vocal minority is pushing the divisive narrative through social media and volatile protests.Anyone who dares to use the words in response to the Black Lives Matter movement finds themselves the target of online outrage that suggests a much larger portion of the nation is offended. Activists claim the words are used to belittle the BLM movement and downplay the hardships faced by black Americans.Companies and public figures have done their best to distance themselves from the phrase as well. Anyone who says "all lives matter" to their iPhone Siri feature will get a response encouraging them to read more into the Black Lives Matter movement.While one would think a billionaire businessman wouldn't need to waste his time answering angry emails from customers, Bezos' obvious virtue signaling shows how frightened people are to be attached to a phrase we are told is offensive to the current movement.But a moment cannot be definitive if we, as a culture, are putting too much stock in what the loudest and most extreme among us say. And as this movement to bully people into toeing the line and only expressing themselves through approved language like "black lives matter" grows — but we see it does not match up to practical reality — it's time we reevaluate whose outrage exactly we should be listening to.