grapes
As reported recently by sources of the Young Agricultural Producers Association (Asaja) of Alicante, the severe hail storm recorded on Monday, June 8 in the Alicante region of Medio Vinalopó has taken a toll on table grape crops in this area. The hail, which fell mostly in the municipalities of Aspe, Monforte del Cid and Novelda, has caused damages estimated at between 30% and 40% of the production in some specific areas, as is the case of the Paraje de Monteagudo, in Novelda.

By varieties, the most affected grapes are the early ones, such as the Red Globe, Ideal and Victoria, since the fruit's development was at a more advanced stage. However, in the case of the Aledo, no "damages due to hail" have been reported.

The Alicante towns of Hondón de las Nieves, Hondón de los Frailes and Agost, where table grapes are also cultivated, did not register hail, only heavy rains, and, according to the first assessments, no losses have been reported so far.

In Agost, "the damage to crops, estimated at between 10% and 20% of the total, has been caused by one of the worst rabbit pests in recent years," said the aforementioned sources, which attributed the animal's proliferation to "the prohibition of hunting during the COVID-19 pandemic."

At the same time, the storm has been most beneficial in the Alicante region of the Vega Baja, where the 30 liters per square meter fallen will serve as irrigation water.

Source: agrodiario.com