As reported recently by sources of the Young Agricultural Producers Association (Asaja) of Alicante,By varieties, the most affected grapes are the early ones, such as the Red Globe, Ideal and Victoria, since the fruit's development was at a more advanced stage. However, in the case of the Aledo, no "damages due to hail" have been reported.The Alicante towns of Hondón de las Nieves, Hondón de los Frailes and Agost, where table grapes are also cultivated, did not register hail, only heavy rains, and, according to the first assessments, no losses have been reported so far.At the same time, the storm has been most beneficial in the Alicante region of the Vega Baja, where the 30 liters per square meter fallen will serve as irrigation water.Source: agrodiario.com