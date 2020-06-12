In another heroic stance against the cops, executives at Fox announced this week that the Die Hard film franchise would be getting re-edited and rereleased with the lead character officer John McClane edited out of the films."Also, that iconic scene when John is in the vent with a lighter — now there's a just a lighter floating around in an air vent," the editor added.While no specific dates have been given, Fox says the new versions of the Die Hard films should be available in time for Christmas viewing.