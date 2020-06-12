The SMB gains occurring right now across Greenland are truly astonishing.
Data-driven FACTS reveal vast regions to the south have been GAINING RECORD/NEAR-RECORD LEVELS of snow & ice all month.
Never before in June has the Greenland ice sheet grown by more than 4 Gigatons in a single day (since 1981 when DMI records began), but now the past week has gone and delivered two such days — June 3, and now yesterday, June 10.
In fact, yesterday's gains actually neared 5 Gts — you can see from the chart below how anomalous that gain is for the time of year:
Greenland's SMB should be turning negative in mid-June, on a typical year the island should have started losing snow and ice by now — yet it's currently seeing gains that would be above the norm for any other time of the year, even the depths of winter.
What's funny is how quick the MSM was to call the beginning of the melt season back at the end of May. They jumped the gun and once again successfully fooled the public into thinking the end was still nigh (as it apparently has been for the past 30+ years).
Greenland's latest readings leave these rags with serious egg on their faces - although I'm not holding my breath for any retractions...
In addition, this picture of anomalous cold and snow has been the story ACROSS the entire Northern Hemisphere ALL season.
North America is holding onto what was a record-busting year for snowpack, even as it now approaches summer:
While the Northern Hemisphere as a whole also just witnessed one of its snowiest winters on record, according to the Finish Meteorological Institute:
This is how GLACIERS build.
This is also how ICE AGES begin.
The COLD TIMES are returning in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) seeing it as "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.