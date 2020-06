© REUTERS/Andreas Gebert



Police have cordoned off part of the German city of Munich afterThree people were injured in the incident and have been taken to hospital, according to investigators.In a series of tweets, Munich Police said that they have blocked off a large area around the scene in the Ungererstrasse and Domagkstrasse areas of the city. It's not believed there is any further risk to the public, they added."According to current investigations, a car drove into a smaller group of people, the occupants got out and hit the group. They then fled by car. We are now looking for the vehicle," the force said A spokesperson for the police told BR24 that