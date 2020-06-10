© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

The National Bureau of Economic Research said this week that the US economy entered a recession in February as the coronavirus struck the nation, ending its longest expansion on record.RT's Boom Bust is joined by Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading to talk about the state of the US economy and what direction it might take.Either way, before the election the market could test lows again and there could be some spike in volatility, Horwitz says.