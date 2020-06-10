© REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A year after the "Ibiza Affair" brought down a government in Vienna, Austria has sentenced an unnamed retired Army colonel to three years in prison on charges of being a spy for Russia.Peter Egger, a spokesman for the court in Salzburg, confirmed the sentence to reporters on Tuesday, but did not disclose the officer's identity.This might change if the prosecutors appeal the sentence, Egger added. They have three days to do so.Vienna initially said the case was brought to its attention by a "friendly" intelligence agency of another country, later revealed to be Britain.A year later came the "Ibiza Affair," a political scandal involving Heinz-Christian Strache, the nationalist former Austrian vice chancellor and his Freedom Party colleague (FPÖ) Johann Gudenus, who were in a coalition government with Kurz's People's Party. The slick sting operation saw the pair meet a woman who they thought was the daughter of a 'Russian oligarch' and discuss potential cooperation. It was later revealed that she was a Bosnian student.The trap was well organised, and professionally executed, with considerable time and money invested in the process. It was made public just a few days before the European Parliament election in May 2019. Strache and Gudenus both left politics after the furore.Austria has since issued an international arrest warrant for Igor Zaitsev, whom they described as a high-ranking Russian intelligence officer who allegedly recruited the mystery colonel. The Russian government has denied this.Kurz won the snap election in September 2019 and has served as chancellor since January 2020, this time in coalition with the Green Party rather than with Strache's FPO, which the EU establishment has denounced as "pro-Russian."