Published on Wednesday and titled "Send in the troops," Cotton's op-ed argued that the police and even the National Guard couldn't quite provide an "overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers" and that the US military should be used for the purpose.Times subscribers - current and former - condemned the op-ed and swore to boycott the paper going forward.declared writer Thor Benson.Journalist Yashar Ali actually tagged the opinion editors andof how you weren't involved in the publication of that awful op-ed," threatening to use his "enormous privilege" to compel them.Columnist Wahajat Ali (no relation) denounced Cotton's essay as- to be ritually denounced by the righteous, it went without saying.Another reader commented that this was Cotton's second op-ed in the Times since January - when he made a case for killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani - andResponding to the backlash, the Times' editorial page"Times Opinion owes it to our readers to show them counter-arguments, particularly those made by people in a position to set policy," he tweeted. Bennet added that the Times has published a flurry of op-eds in support of the protests.and was deployed in both Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring to run for Congress in 2013 - but he also used an example close to home to make his case. In 1957, he wrote,He also included what might be read as a dig at President Donald Trump - whom he did not mention by name - by saying that while law enforcement can uphold public order in normal times, more is needed right now, "even if many politicians prefer to wring their hands while the country burns."