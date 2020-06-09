Police in Texas are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a family of six was found dead in their home."It's the whole picture. The adults, the children, the pets," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a press conference Thursday. "Saying it's not pretty — there's no words to describe that."Earlier that morning, police responded to a welfare check at a San Antonio home. Upon arrival, officers noticed the smell of carbon monoxide McManus said "kind of blew everybody back out the door."Instead, they found the family dead inside their small SUV.McManus didn't directly comment on whether the family's deaths were from a murder-suicide but did say they were "not an accident." He declined to identify the family but did reveal they had ties to the military. He said they had moved into the house in January.The family is believed to have died Wednesday night. The investigation remains ongoing.