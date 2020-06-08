© Pixabay / Родион Журавлёв

NASA's planetary defense network is warning of yet another barrage of five asteroids due to enter Earth's backyard this week, in the latest test of our early-warning systems and preparedness in the face of space-based threats.The next space rock will arrive on Wednesday, June 10, when the 65-foot asteroid 2020 KY will skim past at a very safe distance of 4.12 million miles.It will be followed soon after by another 65-footer at a range of 3.6 million miles, on June 11. Then, later on June 11, a 60-foot asteroid will come even closer, but still at a safe distance of 2.3 million miles.All five asteroids this week will come within 4.6 million miles of Earth which, while hardly apocalyptic, is enough to raise a few concerned eyebrows.