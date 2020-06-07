A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by lightning Saturday morning while walking in the Edgemont subdivision.La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith identified the woman as Pam Mount, 65, of Durango.Mount was out for a walk in the subdivision with a friend when she was struck by lightning at about 8:37 a.m., said La Plata County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Steve Reiter.The lightning bolt first struck a tree and moved laterally to strike Mount, Reiter said.Reiter said the man with whom Mount was walking also was injured, but he did not remember what happened. He was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center. Reiter did not have a name for the man.Mount was struck by the lightning bolt in the 200 block of Silver Queen South.