© Reuters / Andy Sullivan



© New York Times

Republican senator Tom Cotton's controversial op-ed demanding US troops be deployed against American protesters would have been embraced by the New York Times if he'd just stuck to cheering on military actions abroad.The Times has been consumed with angst over the backlash to the Arkansas senator's piece, which called for the military to be turned loose in US cities as an "overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers." Hundreds of the outlet's staffers have slammed management's decision to publish, insisting Cotton's words somehow put them in danger.That the Times would then balk at Cotton's call to send those same troops into American cities is a bit surprising. Are these writers suggesting military activity in civilian areas isn't limited to building schools for needy children, or freeing kittens trapped up tall trees?The rest of the world still has to deal with the fallout from the Times' warmongering. If Cotton wants to make nice with the Times, all he has to do is write a piece explaining how the children of Hong Kong (or Pyongyang, or Tehran) are crying out for the kind of freedom that can only be delivered from the barrel of a made-in-USA M-16. All will be forgiven.