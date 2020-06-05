A waterspout was spotted near Guethary, France, on June 4 amid a day of heavy rain and thunderstorms.Mathieu Lapios filmed the spinning column of water from Guethary — a coastal town situated on the shore of the Bay of Biscay.Authorities issued a yellow weather alert until June 5, urging people in coastal regions to be vigilant of severe weather.Credit: Mathieu Lapios via Storyful