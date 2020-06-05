© REUTERS/Manaure Quintero



The French foreign ministry on Friday denied reports that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido was at the French Embassy in Caracas, as claimed by the South American country's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday.The allegations came three days after President Nicolas Maduro hinted that his rival was "in hiding" at a diplomatic location."We cannot enter the premises of any country's embassy whatsoever, in this case Spain or France," Arreaza said, adding that that meant an arrest by force "is not possible."He made the comments when asked about the presence of Leopoldo Lopez, another leading opposition figure, at the Spanish ambassador's residence, and about Guaido at the French Embassy.(FRANCE 24 with AFP)