Dieu et mon droit

The American Relationship

"be good enough to interest yourself in this incident...I beg Your Excellency to take efficacious and urgent humanitarian steps to put an end to these acts of aggression."

FDR died only a few months later, and with his interment, Hurley's plans for American support for a sovereign and democratic Iran as a model for the rest of the Middle East were relegated to the dust bins of time and forgotten by much of the world.

Enter Mosaddegh

"My countrymen lack the bare necessities of existence...Our greatest natural asset is oil. This should be the source of work and food for the population of Iran. Its exploitation should properly be our national industry, and the revenue from it should go to improve our conditions of life. As now organized, however, the petroleum industry has contributed practically nothing to the well-being of the people or to the technical progress or industrial development of my country...if we are to tolerate a situation in which the Iranian plays the part of a mere manual worker in the oil fields...and if foreign exploiters continue to appropriate practically all of the income, then our people will remain forever in a state of poverty and misery. These are the reasons that have prompted the Iranian parliament... to vote unanimously in favor of nationalizing the oil industry."

A British coup

"You do not know how crafty they are. You do not know how evil they are. You do not know how they sully everything they touch."

In fact, the accused treason was a nationalistic response to a foreign led coup.

"My only crime is that I nationalized the oil industry and removed from this land the network of colonialism and the political and economic influence of the greatest empire [the British Empire] on Earth."