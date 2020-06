© Global Look / White House

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken heat over refusing to hide a post from US President Donald Trump that Twitter claimed "glorified violence." But his reasons are more about placating power than defending free speech.Zuckerberg's decision to leave up a Trump post condemning the riots in Minneapolis that warned "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" upset Facebook employees, a few of whom even threatened to appeal to the company's newly-appointed oversight board - notoriously larded with anti-Trump voices.It's not clear if anyone would even have expected Facebook to take action on Trump's post, had Twitter not already done so, hiding the message behind a warning that it violated the platform's rules about "glorifying violence." And it's unlikely that Twitter would have taken action on that particular message had the president not been needling the platform for weeks with envelope-pushing tweets, starting with accusing MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering an intern nearly 20 years ago.While Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski demanded Trump be kicked off Twitter for the smears, it was a post about mail-in voting that finally brought down Twitter's fact-check hammer. Still, that was enough of a rationale for Trump to unveil an executive order proposing to strip social media platforms of their cherished Section 230 immunity, which protects them from lawsuits based on user-generated content but also forbids them from selectively curating that content. Checkmate?However, while Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has attempted to apply the platform's increasingly absurd restrictions across the board, subjecting even the president of the US to Kafkaesque limitations that seem to shift from day to day, Zuckerberg knows on which side his bread is buttered. While his competitors in Silicon Valley wore their anti-Trump politics on their sleeves, the Facebook founder met with Republican congressmen and took care to include Breitbart in the rollout of Facebook News, triggering howls of outrage from liberals.It also makes it vanishingly unlikely Zuckerberg's platform will face anything like a takeover bid from formidable Republican "vulture capitalist" and rabidly pro-Israel Trump donor Paul Singer. The notorious hedge-funder reportedly sought to oust Dorsey from Twitter earlier this year when the CEO suggested he'd be stepping back from full-time management of the company to spend six months of the year in Africa. While Singer was apparently rebuffed with the help of loyal Twitter employees and fellow billionaire Elon Musk, he still has four directors on the company's board and may still be circling overhead looking for signs of weakness.Twitter has fallen a long way from the days when it referred to itself as "the free speech wing of the free speech party" and now competes with Facebook and YouTube for the title of Silicon Valley's Ministry of Truth. The future of social media looks bleak indeed when Zuckerberg is cast as the defender of free speech. But ordinary Facebook users shouldn't mistake his indulgence of Trump for standing on principle. His legendarily low opinion of the platform's users - "dumb f***s" - is more pertinent now than ever.