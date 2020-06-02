Gut neurons and brain disorders

Mucus is the first line of defense against bad bacteria in our gut. But could it also be part of our defense against diseases of the brain?Bacterial imbalance in the gut is linked with Alzheimer's disease, autism, and other brain disorders, yet the exact causes are unclear.Now a new research review of 113 neurological, gut, and microbiology studies led by RMIT University suggests a common thread - changes in gut mucus.Senior author Associate Professor Elisa Hill-Yardin said these changes could be contributing to bacterial imbalance and exacerbating the core symptoms of neurological diseases."It's a new gut-brain connection that opens up fresh avenues for scientists to explore, as we search for ways to better treat disorders of the brain by targeting our 'second brain' - the gut."Gut mucus is different depending on where it's found in the gastrointestinal tract - in the small intestine it's more porous so nutrients from food can be easily absorbed, while in the colon, the mucus is thick and should be impenetrable to bacteria.Scientists are learning that brain disorders can affect neurons in the gut. For example, RMIT researchers have shown that neurons in both the brain and the gut nervous systems are affected in autism.The new review suggests that reduced gut mucus protection may make patients with neurological diseases more susceptible to gastrointestinal problems.Hill-Yardin said severe gut dysfunction could exacerbate the symptoms of brain disorders, significantly affecting quality of life for patients and their families."If we can understand the role that gut mucus plays in brain disease, we can try to develop treatments that harness this precise part of the gut-brain axis," she said.Hill Yardin, an ARC Future Fellow and Vice-Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow at RMIT, led the review with collaborators from University of Melbourne and La Trobe University.