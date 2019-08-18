© Alamy



© Alamy



© Alamy



© Alamy



Trusting your gut may be good advice, but it hardly qualifies as medical science. Or does it?Research increasingly shows that the connection between our "gut" and our brains - especially our emotions and mental health - is closer than has ever been imagined. In recent headlines and medical research papers, doctors and researchers are employing a new term for the gut: the second brain.Research such as that from doctors Braden Kuo and Allan Goldstein at Massachusetts General Hospital, the US, who found that bacteria in the gut can affect mood, cognition and behaviour is increasingly exciting to fellow doctors and scientists.But practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) can be left exasperated. They say that Chinese medicine has understood the connection between the gut and the body's overall health for thousands of years.says Ronald Hubbs, a licensed acupuncturist and professional herbalist in Portland in the US state of Oregon. And while recent research into the mind-gut connection is getting press, Hubbs says thatAnd many patients are continuing to suffer."Western medicine and TCM are often thought to be at odds. TCM believers and practitioners routinely feel underserved and derided by Western medicine. Western doctors in many cases dismiss TCM's conception of the body, the basic framework of its treatments and its lack of reliance on the scientific method.But despite all their differences, when it comes to the mind-gut connection, these two disparate modes of treating the body have come to surprisingly similar conclusions: our hearts may pump our blood, but in many cases, our feelings originate in our gut.Jay Pasricha, director of the Johns Hopkins Centre for Neurogastroenterology, offers the following example of our new way of conceptualising the gut-brain connection on the Johns Hopkins website.- butterflies in your stomach for example, or stress-induced loose stools or nausea - increasingly it seems thatWhile modern Western medicine has brilliantly discovered many of the material aspects of health science, it is just now starting to realise how much the mind and emotions are affected by the gut Ronald Hubbs, a licensed acupuncturist and professional herbalist in Portland, the USWhat is the "gut" exactly? In Western medicine, the gut refers to the entire gastrointestinal system, the tract from your where food is swallowed to where waste is eliminated - from oesophagus to rectum.says Peter Yeung, an acupuncturist and Chinese medicine practitioner with a practice in Los Angeles.It can be difficult to understand how digestion can be linked to the brain and how your gut can influence your emotions, thoughts and even how you make decisions.Western medicine does not put much credence in the idea of meridians, but it does embrace the interconnectedness of the body - in the most obvious case via the nervous system.Doctors may refer to the gut as the second brain, but that; the gut and the brain are in constant communication.This new understanding opens up a new world of treatment options for both mental health and gastrointestinal issues. If the mind and the gut are so intimately connected, then a doctor could potentially address gut problems by treating mental health, and vice versa - for example, seeIf Western doctors are excited by these new findings, TCM practitioners are mostly bemused."In Chinese medicine, the connection between the gut and all of the organs has always been recognised," says Hubbs."While modern, it is just now starting to realise how much the mind and emotions are affected by the gut. Once scoffed at, Chinese theories are now being proved by modern medicine.", a recognised medical condition in which the sufferer has an abnormally large population of bacteria in their small intestine which can lead to many gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, constipation, abdominal pain, and nausea.The traditional Chinese diagnosis for the same condition is known as Gu, and whileWhile cognitive symptoms presenting for a gastrointestinal condition would have been dismissed outright not long ago, these days the idea that your stomach ache and your emotional outlook are connected should give neurological and gastrointestinal researchers pause.According to both cutting-edge research and ancient Chinese texts, they would do well to listen to their guts.