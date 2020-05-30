Just days ago, the sanctimonious shills on cable channels were clutching their pearls in concern over Americans failing to maintain 'social distance' and going out in public without masks, while wringing their hands about the 100,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic in the country so far.
Then George Floyd died with a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck. Within three days, protests turned to looting, then rioting, then arson. Minneapolis and St. Paul burned, as local authorities ordered police to stand down and let it happen.
Mind you, these are the same authorities that just days prior would have threatened to arrest and fine people for not wearing masks, or for daring to reopen their businesses against government orders. The sheer cynicism of this anarcho-tyrannical whiplash boggles the mind.
It pales in comparison with the media, however, who practically salivated over the prospect of a racial conflict and tied themselves into pretzels to defend the indefensible, to excuse vigilantism and always, always, always invoke race.
Someone whose memory reaches beyond last week might wonder if these same people's panic-mongering about the coronavirus was really based on 'science and facts' or if it may have possibly been motivated by political agendas.
Or one might reach into the far distant past - say, last August - and recall that infamous struggle session staff meeting at which the New York Times decided to pivot from 'Russiagate' to seeing everything through the prism of racism. It certainly worked for them - the race-baiting '1619 Project' recently won a Pulitzer, just like the paper's equally fabulist 'Russiagate' coverage.
How did it work out for the torched neighborhoods of the Twin Cities, though? And as copycat riots spread to other cities, how will it work out for America?
Forget Hydroxychloroquine or Bill Gates' vaccines! Turns out the REAL cure to coronavirus is a media-manufactured race war! The only cure to media-induced panic is more media-induced panic! WE ARE SAVED!Insulated in their fortresses of power and actual privilege, the mainstream media and their political allies don't know - and don't care. It really seems as if, to them, the pandemic was an opportunity; chaos is a ladder, and so what if the entire country burns, as long as they can be kings of the ashes?
