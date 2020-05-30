lightning
Two women were killed after being struck by lightning in Rolpa on Friday.

District Administration Office, Rolpa said the lightning strikes claimed two women in Tribeni rural municipality-7, Gairigaun of the district.

The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Khirma Bantha and 21-year-old Asha Budha Magar.

Critically injured Khirma and Asha died while being rushed to the hospital.

A team of police had reached the incident site after being tipped off, said DSP Chitra Bahadur Gurung.