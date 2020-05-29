© Getty Images/JJ Gouin



"We expect that the world's unemployment rate will start returning to balance by the end of 2020. However, [the] pandemic has already launched the process of long-term structural changes - from flexible and remote work schemes to accelerated automation - and these changes will affect up to 1.5 billion jobs over the next decade."

More than half of the world's workforce (nearly two billion people) risk losing their jobs or moving to part-time work in 2020 as a result of the economic fallout from coronavirus outbreak. That's according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), seen by RIA Novosti."It's hard to overestimate the radical changes in the global workforce due to the crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19," said the report, citing estimates by the International Labor Organization thatIn the next two to three months,said the authors of the research.The impact of the crisis on the labor market will vary greatly across industries, with those most directly affected by quarantine measures to be hit the hardest. According to BCG analysis,BCG estimates thatThe study also indicated thatBCG said that in order to prevent the collapse of supply on the labor market, support measures should be provided by governments - from subsidizing salaries and expanding social protection to financial and tax exemptions and temporary redistribution of employment."In addition, now it is time to prepare for the after COVID-19 future, introducing in the next one to three years a common strategy for professional skills, in which retraining will be central," said the BCG.