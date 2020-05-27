Reports of repainted Russian fighter jets being sent to bomb Libya have nothing to do with reality, Moscow said in response to the latest sensational claims by US Africa Command about alleged Russian involvement in the region.The accusation that Russia sent combat aircraft to Libya "does not correspond to reality," Andrey Krasov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, told Interfax on Tuesday.Krasov was addressing the claims by AFRICOM earlier in the day, featuringTownsend's own follow-up to the "we watched" claim is likewise a qualification, as he says neither the Libyan National Army nor private companies "can arm, operate and sustain these fighters without state support - support they are getting from Russia."Fathi Bashagha, a minister in the Tripoli-based government of national accord (GNA) - which is fighting the LNA for control of Libya - claimed last week in an interview with Bloomberg that "at least six MiG 29s and two Sukhoi Su-24s" arrived in Libya from the Khmeimim air base in Syria, where the Russian expeditionary force is based.Last month, unnamed AFRICOM officials angling for a return of US forces to Libya insinuated, through a friendly Washington reporter, that Russian presence there would be "more dangerous" to NATO than that of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists. Though that quote made for an explosive headline, it actually belongs to the reporter himself."Russia is not interested in what is best for the Libyan people but are working to achieve their own strategic goals instead," is yet another "assessment" from Tuesday's statement by AFRICOM, which goes on to claim that "destabilizing actions" by Russia in Libya would make worse the "migration crisis affecting Europe."Russia and Turkey - a NATO member which has openly backed the GNA and sent regular troops to Tripoli earlier this year - have organized a series of negotiations between Haftar and the Tripoli government earlier this year, but the GNA refused to meet with the LNA leader directly.