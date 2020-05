© Twitter / @IRANinURUGUAY

The second tanker follows the first of five Iranian vessels carrying an estimated total 1.53 barrels of gasoline between them. The first vessel, the 'Fortune', successfully reached Venezuela the day before, and was escorted into the port by the Bolivarian Navy.A second Iranian oil tanker, the 'Forest', entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Venezuela early Sunday, met by the country's navy. It followed the first tanker from Iran Three more oil tankers are expected to arrive to Venezuela from Iran.​According to reports, the Venezuelan navy ship PO-13 Yekuana escorted the Forest after it entered the EEZ.​As the Forest was approaching the Latin America country,​This comes amid fears that the US could use military force against the Iranian tankers. Responding to the allegations, Tehran warned Washington that the White House will "face retaliation" if it tries to prevent the Iranian fleet from arriving to Venezuela.For the Latin American country, the sanctions have, among other difficulties, resulted in a gasoline shortage.